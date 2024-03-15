Actor Lanre Afod has shared why he kept long hair and the perception some filmmakers have about him

In an interview with Legit.ng, he shared his most expensive fashion accessory and how he got it

He also spoke about how fans have evolved from judging actors based on the roles they act in movies

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Olarenwaju Emmanuel Iyiola, aka Lanre Afod, believes that Nigerian fans have shifted from the narrative of seeing him and his colleagues in the same character they portray in movies.

Lanre Afod shares his favourite fashion accessories. Image credit: @officiallanreafod/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also admitted that filmmakers wanted to stereotype him into interpreting bad-guy roles but he wasn't comfortable with it. He further spoke about other issues.

Why I kept long hair - Lanre reveals

The actor noted that he kept long hair because it was for a movie role, and he has now cut it.

"My hair was for the role I played in Rapacity. When I knew I would be featured in the movie, I started keeping my hair long. After that production, I decided to cut it. Sometimes, one's role determines how one would look."

The movie star, who played a bad guy role in the movie Rapacity, revealed that he does not like to be stereotyped. He said:

"The fan's and the producer's point of view are quite different. When they see that you did a good job with the role, they will want to give you that role again. It is now left for the actor to see that it is becoming a comfort zone. Some people build themselves in one character and they make a name around it."

I'm a versatile person - Lanre says

He noted that he is a versatile person and that made him turn down two stereotypical roles he was given.

"I don't think it is going to be like that for me. I am a versatile person. I got two jobs that were similar to what I did previously but I rejected it. I don't want to be seen that way forever. Unlike in the past when fans judge actors, it is not like that anymore. People's minds have become more mature. People now understand that it is just acting."

What is Lanre's favourite fashion accessory?

The actor said he loves beads and wrist chains, and the most expensive one in his possession costs 600 pounds (N1.2m). He said:

"I like beads and I just like something to be on my wrist. If I get an expensive wristwatch, I may not like it as much as I like a cheap good good-looking bead. It is very funny but I just like beads. I got one hand chain from a friend worth 600 pounds (N1.2m). It was a gift. Maybe when I start making a lot of money, I will buy one that expensive."

Tobi Makinde speaks on hairstyle in the movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Tobi Makinde has made a name for himself in the industry over the years, and he further stamped his feet with his role in 'A Tribe Called Judah'.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, he said the role in the movie stretched him creatively, and he had to draw inspiration from singer Portable.

He also revealed how some people perceived him while he was grooming his hair for the role and other issues.

Source: Legit.ng