Popular Nigerian singer Olajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, has revealed that he loves to wear green attire. When asked about the fashion item he cannot be caught wearing, he said he is not a fan of berets.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the This Year crooner also shared why he now keeps long hair, and how the Nigerian Police Force treats men who adorn long hair, among other issues.

What influences Jaywon's fashion style?

The singer noted that his style is influenced by positive energy and other important people in his life. He said:

"As an entertainer, my style is influenced by family members, friends around, and most importantly, positive energy."

He used to be spotted with short hair in his early years in the industry but he now adorns long hair. Speaking on the reason for this change, his favourite colour, and fashion item he can't be caught wearing, he said:

"I now adorn long hair because it's just the time to have a new look. I am loving green at the moment, and I can't be spotted wearing a beret."

Jaywon speaks about police and stereotype

The singer also spoke about the police and how they stereotype men with long hair.

"You all know the Nigerian police are not well trained when it comes to addressing such issues, mostly against the youth. They easily tag youths in this picture as Yahoo boys or something else. They need to do better."

