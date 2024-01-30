Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde has revealed what his favourite fashion accessory is and why he can't do without it

In an interview with Legit.ng, he spoke about what he would have been if he was not an actor, and lent his voice to the notion that women have more beauty routines than men

He further said that he loves education, and if he wasn't acting, he would have been working towards bagging his Ph.D. degree

Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde has opened up on what his favourite fashion accessory is. In an interview with Legit.ng, he added that he cannot do without wristwatches as he feels naked without them.

The role interpreter, who is notable for his character Shina in the blockbuster movie A Tribe Called Judah, also spoke about his career goals and other issues.

I can't do without wristwatches - Tobi reveals

The movie enthusiast noted that he cannot do without wristwatches because they are his favorite fashion accessories. He also said that men put in much work to look good, though most women do more. He said:

"To be honest, men put in work to look good but they might not put in as much work as most women do. A fashion accessory I cannot do without is my wristwatch. I feel naked without it. I love wristwatches. The major things I love in fashion that I pay attention to are what I wear on my hands, my wristwatch, my ring, and my footwear. I like lovely footwear - sneakers and shoes."

He also said that the occasion he is attending determines the kind of outfit he adorns.

"If I am going to church, there is a certain way I should look. If I am going to an award event, there is a certain way I should look. Also, if I am going to a party, there is a certain way I should look. So, I should dress to suit the occasion. The event should determine how I should dress."

What is Tobi's career aspiration?

The fast-rising thespian, who is notable for working with ace filmmaker Funke Akindele, noted that if he was not an actor, he would love to be a lecturer. He also has an aim to further his education. He said:

"If I was not an entertainer, I should be a lecturer. I will probably have my Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) by now and lecturing at any university. I love education and I love to get to the highest level of it. I still plan to do my PhD."

Tobi speaks on the relationship with Funke Akindele

In an earlier interview with Legit. ng, the actor spoke on how he felt about the accolades the movie A Tribe Called Judah has been gathering.

He also talked about his relationship with the executive producer of the movie Funke Akindele.

In addition, he revealed the number of minutes it takes him to get dressed, his style icon, among other issues.

