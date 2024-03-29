The Chief Operating Officer of Zaron Group of Cosmetics, Mary-Jane Ohobu, has shared how she balances her love for beauty and art

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also shared her opinion on the complaints that some women adorn too much makeup

The art enthusiast further revealed what spurred her love for art and what she hopes to achieve with it

Chief Operating Officer of Zaron Group of Cosmetics, Mary-Jane Ohobu, has opened up on the solutions for people who adorn heavy makeup.

Mary-Jane Ohobu loves to wear black outfits. Image credit: @maryjaneohobu

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also shared how she balances her job in the beauty industry, and her craft in the art industry, among other issues.

How I manage two industries - Mary-Jane reveals

The beauty and art enthusiast shared how she managed to thrive in both industries. In her words:

"I am not sure I have a sure balance because one takes the forefront more than the other. However, I have found a pattern that works for me and it helps me with both sides of existence. I am very intentional about it, though it is not easy. I am enjoying the process. I have also got support from my boss, family, and friends. Without them, the journey will not be as smooth as I have it now."

Speaking on the notion that some women apply excessive makeup on their skin, and its likely effect, she said:

"The complaints have calmed because the skincare space is now dominant in the beauty world. This means that people now have better skin and there is no need to cover up too much. Makeup is unique to each person and people must clean their makeup before going to sleep. Also, use the right products that will not have adverse effects on your face."

Mary-Jane loves to appear natural

She also spoke about what influences the kind of makeup she adorns and what influences her fashion sense.

"I love to be natural but I love to line my eyes. I like people to notice my look, dark lips, and tribal marks because it helps me connect to my roots. I am culture-minded. I like my fashion to be close to my roots. Black is my favourite colour and I wear it in so many different ways. I like easy and edgy clothing. I also love traditional outfits and I desire to be comfortable in them."

What is Mary-Jane's aim with art?

The art practitioner also revealed what she hopes to achieve with art, concerning her art exhibition - Ekomo. She said:

"The message I am passing across with Ekomo is the celebration of our African roots through music. I also recognise the influence music has on the global space. We are talking about tradition, history, the sounds of Africa, and the instruments that produce these sounds. We are talking about the people and the significance around all these, and how it impacts us socio-culturally. We want to use this conversation to preserve out heritage and pass it on to the younger generation."

