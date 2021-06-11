Nollywood actor, Uzee Usman, recently dropped words of advice for graduates and youths in the country

According to the movie star, there are lots of people on the queue for government jobs, so graduates should learn skills that will put food on their tables

Usman listed skills like tailoring, carpentry and blogging as alternative sources of livelihood for thousands of graduates in Nigeria

Nollywoood actor, Uzee Usman, has taken to social media to advise youths and graduates in the country to look for other means to survive instead of looking for government jobs.

In a post which he shared via his Instagram story channel, the movie star said that skills such as carpentry, blogging and tailoring should be considered as means of livelihood.

Uzee Usman says there are a lot of graduates waiting on government jobs

Uzee opined that acquired skills or any other job that would bring food to the table is better than waiting for government jobs because there are quite a number of people on the queue for it.

Usman explains why he dropped the advice

The actor did not only drop the advise, but also gave reasons and calculations as to why he concluded that waiting for government jobs is a waste of time.

According to him, the compulsory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme has three batches and two streams in each state every year which brings an average of two thousand graduates per stream.

With his calculations, the country produces four hundred and thirty two thousand graduates in a year which is too much for the few jobs available.

Check out the analysis below:

Actor Uzee Usman urges youths to acquire skills that will fetch them money

