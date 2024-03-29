Actress Deby Oscar began her journey to holy matrimony in five classy traditional outfits that made her fans gush

The beautiful lady did not leave any stone unturned as she slayed in different colours for her special day

She also adorned expensive accessories that did justice to her outfit and also gave her fans some style inspiration

Nollywood actress Deby Oscar showed excitement as she wore five gorgeous outfits for her traditional wedding to her husband Uche Hector.

Deby Oscar and husband look elegant in their outfits. Image credit: @debyoscar

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page @debyoscar, she displayed the different styles and had her fans blushing. For her first look, she wore a fluffy gold attire that flowed to the ground. She complemented her dress with coral beads on her head, neck, wrists, and ears.

She rocked an Igbo-themed corset dress for her second look. Her coral beads were dominant on her neck, wrists, and ears, and it made her look like royalty.

For her third look, she slayed in a glamorous dress which flowed to the ground and gave her a breathtaking look. Her coral beads also complemented her outfit. On his part, her husband wore an Igbo-themed outfit, a red cap, and black shoes that looked dapper on him.

The bride wore a stunning blue dress for her fourth look without the coral beads this time. Her silver earrings and gold bracelets complemented her attire and her makeup was also on point.

Her stylish orange dress for her fifth look turned heads who hailed her for wearing the best outfits she could lay her hands on. She combined the attire with a stylish hand fan and a 'gele'. Her curves were on display as she walked in different angles for her pictures.

Fans hail Deby Oscar's wedding outfits

Several fans of the Nollywood actress have commended her beautiful dresses which were made mostly by popular fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss. See some of their reactions below:

@agbomiracle875:

"Deby u have decided to wear all the possible dress u can get for this wedding."

@ijeoma_og:

"You’re too fine, like the beauty is beautying."

@dubem_x_:

"You’re too fine ma."

@feevow:

"Happy married life Debby luv."

@nasbme:

"I don't know what to say anymore, you finished work."

@_senator_tutu:

"Gorgeous, congratulations, Debby."

@graphicsdesignguru:

"You came prepared."

