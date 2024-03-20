A little girl captured the hearts of netizens after her mother shared photos from her 1st birthday on social media

The child was adorned in beautiful aso-oke which she combined with coral beads that gave her a mature look

She also wore her dark eyeglasses to complement her attire, and it got some people describing her as a market leader

A Nigerian mother Adejoke Ariyikeolami Yusuf got netizens mesmerised after she showed off the attire she adorned her child on her 1st birthday.

A little child wears a gorgeous aso-oke outfit for her birthday. Image credit: @classic_imperative_fashion_hub

The child's aso-oke was made of a short wrapper, a blouse, and a 'gele'. She combined it with coral beads on her neck, wrists, ears, and ankles.

Her dark sunglasses gave her a serious vibe as she posed for her photoshoot. Several netizens hailed the little girl and her mother for pulling off a classic look on her birthday.

Check out pictures of the child's aso-oke outfit in the slides below

Netizens react to child's asoke outfit

Several social media users have reacted to the little child's outfit. Check some of the comments below:

@laosun_oluwakemi:

"This is how we enter the new week, boss mood."

@lolatobi_asoke:

"Such a cute pose."

@adeolababes:

"Very sure it's that shade that made her sit still like a boss."

@winnieschinchin.more':

"Olori ebi."

@fabricstudiobyjay:

" Just the exact mood I need for this week."

@apinke_d_cute_sauce:

"Iyalode of Ebute Meta."

@bloomedbyjiro:

"Iya no nonsense."

@ade_joke43:

"Iyalode gbogbo cocomelon."

@i.am.muteehat:

"Iyaolaja."

@teenuholarcrafty_hands:

"Mama ni ye."

Little girl rocks aso-oke

Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl and her mother got netizens after a video of her 1st birthday photoshoot trended online.

In a video, she was seen in an excited mood as she adorned an aso-oke outfit with coral beads as they prepared to go to the photo studio.

She started crying after some minutes in the studio, and her mother had to breastfeed her; when it was time to take her pictures, she slept off.

Source: Legit.ng