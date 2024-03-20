Little Girl Adorns Aso-Oke for 1st Birthday, Looks Gorgeous, Netizens React: "Iyalode of Ebute Meta"
- A little girl captured the hearts of netizens after her mother shared photos from her 1st birthday on social media
- The child was adorned in beautiful aso-oke which she combined with coral beads that gave her a mature look
- She also wore her dark eyeglasses to complement her attire, and it got some people describing her as a market leader
A Nigerian mother Adejoke Ariyikeolami Yusuf got netizens mesmerised after she showed off the attire she adorned her child on her 1st birthday.
The child's aso-oke was made of a short wrapper, a blouse, and a 'gele'. She combined it with coral beads on her neck, wrists, ears, and ankles.
Her dark sunglasses gave her a serious vibe as she posed for her photoshoot. Several netizens hailed the little girl and her mother for pulling off a classic look on her birthday.
Check out pictures of the child's aso-oke outfit in the slides below
Netizens react to child's asoke outfit
Several social media users have reacted to the little child's outfit. Check some of the comments below:
@laosun_oluwakemi:
"This is how we enter the new week, boss mood."
@lolatobi_asoke:
"Such a cute pose."
@adeolababes:
"Very sure it's that shade that made her sit still like a boss."
@winnieschinchin.more':
"Olori ebi."
@fabricstudiobyjay:
" Just the exact mood I need for this week."
@apinke_d_cute_sauce:
"Iyalode of Ebute Meta."
@bloomedbyjiro:
"Iya no nonsense."
@ade_joke43:
"Iyalode gbogbo cocomelon."
@i.am.muteehat:
"Iyaolaja."
@teenuholarcrafty_hands:
"Mama ni ye."
Little girl rocks aso-oke
Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl and her mother got netizens after a video of her 1st birthday photoshoot trended online.
In a video, she was seen in an excited mood as she adorned an aso-oke outfit with coral beads as they prepared to go to the photo studio.
She started crying after some minutes in the studio, and her mother had to breastfeed her; when it was time to take her pictures, she slept off.
