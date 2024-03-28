A lady got her parents to show off some youthful vibes in her and her husband's clothes which left several netizens in awe

The mother initially wore a pink and black dress while the dad wore a pink trouser and a shirt, and they smiled before the camera

While they were trying to transition into their daughter and son-in-law's outfits, they waited for some seconds while displaying calmness

A lady Nosa Edeh Aisosa (@_aisy_ on Instagram) got many people to laugh after she posted the dress transformation of her parents.

In the video that trended online, the lady gave her mother her clothes while her husband gave her father his clothes.

Her parents initially showed off their pink traditional outfits and they waited for some seconds before they transitioned into black outfits.

While her mother rocked a shirt and blouse, her father wore black jeans, a shirt, and a face cap. She combined her outfit with a brown bag and shoes while her husband wore black and white shoes, dark sunglasses, and a neck chain to complement his look.

The lady captured her parents' transition video on her Instagram page:

"After plenty of begging and dragging behind the camera, they finally agreed to this challenge. But my dad got into character real quick. You won’t believe his necklace was his idea. Thank you both for showing me what a loving marriage should look like. Whose slay are you feeling the most?"

See the video of the parents' dress transformation below:

Lady's parents get applause

Several netizens have reacted to the dress transformation of the lady's parents. See some of the comments below:

@veekee_james:

"Omg."

@zazzie.of.the.goodlife:

"Mumsy sha secured her precious thighs with her tight."

@lovekyla01:

"Your dad still has the steeze. Lovely couple."

@prexxurrr:

"See how elevated his mood was, seeing her in that s€xy fits. I tell una say men like baddies."

@adenikeo_:

"They are so beautiful plus Daddy is a vibe!"

@faith__artistry:

"Daddy ate too much."

@teminikan__:

"My parents would never agree."

@faith__artistry':

"Coolest grandparents."

@mz_nkay:

"One would think they weren't ready but boom, they got into character real quick."

@prexxurrr:

"Mummy still wears tights, she never ready."

@9_11_90s:

"Not me smiling from ear to ear. So cute."

@spideinnovation:

"They fell in love with each other again. You can see it."

