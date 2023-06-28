Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, effortlessly showcases her impeccable style not only on the silver screen but also in her workwear ensembles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Known for her versatile talent and undeniable grace, Adesua has become a beacon of inspiration for many as she effortlessly navigates the world of fashion while maintaining her professional demeanour.

Photos of actress Adesua Etomi in workwear styles. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Whether she's attending red-carpet events or making public appearances, Adesua's workwear outfits always exude elegance, sophistication, and a touch of her own unique flair.

Check out five workwear style inspirations below:

Monday: Adesua sports boss babe look

This is a great look to start the week. This asoke blazer over structured silk pants makes a strong fashion statement about workwear style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Here, the actress paired it with a cream corset top and a choker piece.

Tuesday: Adesua rocks midi dress

A good way to show off one's curves is to rock a form-fitting dress.

Here, the ivory beauty dons a dark olive green dress with pleated designs in the front, flattering her curvy silhouette.

Wednesday: Adesua goes green in a pantsuit

Pantsuits are always an easy way to achieve that boss babe look without trying too hard.

Here, Adesua dons a vibrant green pantsuit with a jacket tailored to suit her silhouette perfectly.

Thursday: Adesua redefines tuxedo slay

Just as men turn heads in tuxedos, women do a great job too, and Adesua proves this to be true!

Here, she rocks a sleek tuxedo over a grey waistcoat and matching pants.

Friday wear: Adesua sports brown and black look

In most offices, Fridays are for African prints and casual wear.

In this look, the mother of one slays in a two-piece set featuring a knee-length kimono jacket over a pair of pencil pants.

BBNaija Maria dazzles in fashionable looks for her TV show

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Maria Chike Benjamin, may have left many netizens excited over her pregnancy news, but her sense of style for her TV talk show is also buzzworthy.

The Shine Ya Eyes star started a talk show focused on spotlighting trauma and encouraging healing.

And for every episode aired so far, the biracial beauty has made sure to slay in stylish looks.

Source: Legit.ng