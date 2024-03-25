White is one beautiful colour that symbolises peace and it has no limitations in places it can be adorned to

Among the colours some Nigerian celebs have in their wardrobe, white has stood out over the years and it gives the wearer a cool vibe

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at how Tiwa Savage, Eniola Badmus, and Mercy Eke, among others, turned up in the colour

White is one colour that has not been discriminated against and it is worn on different occasions by individuals who want to look classy.

Nigerian celebrities have devised a way of slaying in this colour and they always look fabulous in them.

In this listicle, let us take a look at how some female celebs including Tiwa Savage, Mercy Eke, and Eniola Badmus, among others turned heads in white.

Nigerian female celebs look gorgeous in white. Image credit: @tiwasavage, @official_mercyeke

1. Eniola Badmus looks radiant in white

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus looked glamorous as she adorned a long white shirt and trousers which she combined with gold earrings. Her black handbag with gold designs also complemented her attire. She packed her hair backward and her makeup was also on point.

2. Tiwa Savage stuns in white

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage looked adorable as she adorned a stylish white top and trousers which gave her a classy look. She combined her outfit with silver shoes which added more glamour to her outfit.

Her expensive sunglasses hung on her face and she gave a classy pose as she announced a new song N100m by Odumodublvck which features her on the track.

3. Eniola Ajao looks gorgeous in white

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Eniola Ajao took her style to another level as she adorned a classy white vintage outfit to the wedding of fashion designer Veekee James. She held a white stylish hand fan that complemented her attire and gave her a royal look. Several of her fans were in awe of her as they praised her fashion taste.

4. Sinach radiates in white

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi Kalu Egbu, adorned a white outfit with silver embellishments which gave her a dashing look. She accessorised her attire with silver earrings and also rocked white canvass.

The Way Maker crooner packed her hair backward and her smile radiated as she she posed before the camera for her photoshoot. Aside praising her performance, her fans also commended her look for the event she wore the attire to.

5. Mercy Eke slays in gorgeous white dress

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Mercy Eke looked lovely as she adorned a short white dress with gold designs on Mothers' Day recently.

She accessorised her attire with gold earrings, necklace, and shoes which looked glamorous in her. Her makeup was also on point as she gave different poses for her photoshoot.

