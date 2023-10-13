Dorathy Bachor was one of the popular faces that turned up for Kunle Afolayan's new movie Ijogbon premiere in Lagos

The BBNaija reality star, who is a cast in the new movie, caught attention with her outfits, sharing a picture and a video online

Dorathy's outfit has since left tongues wagging on social media as many of her fans and followers gushed about her appearance

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Dorathy Bachor, better known by her first name Dorathy or Dora The Explorer, recently shared a picture and a video of her at Nollywood movie director Kunle Afolayan's new movie Ijogbon premiere.

The event, which took place at Film House Circle Mall, Lekki, was attended by some of the popular faces in the movie industry, like Femi Adebayo, Yemi Solade, Adunni Ade, among others.

Dorathy shares picture of the outfit she rocked to Kunle Afolayan's Ijogbon premiere. Credit: thedorathybachor

Dorathy, however, left many of her fans and followers talking over the net top she wore to the event, which exposed her cleavage.

In the video she shared, the reality star was seen granting an interview at the movie premiere.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Dorathy wrote:

"DIAMONDS IN THE ROUGH IJOGBON THE MOVIE PREMIERE."

Dorathy leaves fans drooling

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

jolade_:

"You didn’t warn us o!"

princess_gbonjubola:

"Stop playing!!! This is litt love you."

nwokedimaggie:

"DORA NWA!!!!EASY PLEASE!!! Again, ATE DOWN!"

callmehayjay:

"If person fine pass this one na crime."

ada_barry12:

"Why so fine. Dora understands her body."

chynely:

"Dora pls take it easy on us, come on na."

caroline.rofhiwa:

"Ohhh..my babe you so beautiful..my fav."

sparkleschinny4:

"I love the Outfits looks so good DBaby."

official_lilianeduru:

"Dora you’re fine sha. Delta queen."

How Dorathy marked Independence Day

In another report via Legit.ng, Dorathy Bachor displayed her creativity regarding her fashion sense.

The BBNaija star marked Nigeria's Independence anniversary in three distinctive ways to reflect the three major ethnic groups in the country.

The curvy actress wore a brown gown with a beaded cap to mark Independence in the Igbo way.

