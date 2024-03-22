Fashion has evolved over the years, and one fashion item that remains is jeans which come in different styles

Some Nigerian celebs are known for adorning lovely dresses on red carpets, however, they have also shown their beauty in jeans

In this listicle, Legit.ng takes a look at how some female celebs including Iyabo Ojo, Linda Osifo, and Temi Otedola, among others slayed in this fashion piece

Some Nigerian celebs have shown that when it comes to fashion, they put in extra effort to look good and give their fans some fashion goals.

Jean is one outfit that does not always make it to red carpets but it gives the wearer a simple but classy look. Combining this trendy attire with the right accessories is also important.

Let us take a look at how some female celebs including Iyabo Ojo, Linda Osifo, Real Wari Pikin, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, among others, made fashion statements in this attire.

1. Iyabo gives youthful vibes in jeans

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo slayed in a Gen Z outfit of jean trousers and a white crop top for her daughter Priscilla Ojo's 23rd birthday recently.

She accessorised her outfit with silver earrings and packed her hair backward. Her fans were in awe of her as they wondered how old the 46-year-old was.

2. Temi Otedola looks cute in jeans

Aside from being a beautiful Nollywood actress Temi Otedola is a fashionista. The third daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola rocked big jean trousers which she combined with an oversized black jacket.

When it comes to looking good, Temi does not miss it as she knows how to combine her outfits. She complemented her jean outfit with a black bag and dark sunglasses which gave her a fabulous look.

3. Linda Osifo stuns in jeans

Curvy actress Linda Osifo is beautiful and she knows how to flaunt it. In one of her outings, she wore blue jeans and which she combined with a stylish white top and silver shoes.

She rocked a classy hairstyle as she held her big handbag that complemented her outfit. Her colleagues and fans were mesmerised by her beauty and they commended her.

4. Real Warri Pikin looks ravishing in jeans

Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, has always been a lover of fashion. Ever since she worked on her body to achieve a slim figure, her fashion taste has upped.

She turned up at Ghana in preparation for the wedding of gospel singer Moses Bliss last February in blue jeans and a black halter neck long-sleeve dress.

The beautiful mother displayed her curves in the outfit which she rocked with her low haircut. As usual, her fans hailed her look.

5. Adesua Etomi shines in jeans

Popular Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington is not only beautiful, she is also talented and has a great sense of fashion. She adorned blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes, which looked glamorous in her.

As usual, she wore her signature smile as she posed before the camera for her photoshoot.

6. Blessing Ceo turns heads in jeans

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, showed her gorgeous self in jeans trousers and an off-shoulder top in one of on her outings.

She accessorised her outfit with sunglasses and heel shoes which gave her a stylish look. Her fans hailed her as she walked in her attire.

