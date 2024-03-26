Actress Ini Edo looked gorgeous as she slayed in an orange which has a creative design for an event

Her outfit was slightly above her ankles and it covered all the vital parts of her body and also flaunted her curves

She got the attention of netizens with her classy look and they commended her for turning up and bonding with her colleagues

Popular Nollywood actress Ini Edo looked beautiful as she wore a beautiful orange dress to an event organised by the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) aimed at hosting the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the creative industry.

Ini Edo looks classy in her attire. Image credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

She combined her attire with green shoes, gold earrings, bracelets, and a ring. Her hair was styled backward which displayed her beautiful face. Her face beat was also on point and it added to her lovely look.

It was obvious Ini had a good time at the event as she was seen bantering with her colleagues Uche Jombo, Rita Dominic, and Toyin Abraham.

Her fans were excited to see how she bonded well with her friends as they hailed her look to the occasion.

Check out Ini's outfit in the slides below:

Ini'sUS attire fascinates her fans

Many fans of the actress were excited about her look and they dropped nice comments on her Instagram page. See some of the reactions below:

@ikogbonna:

"Millennial wey Dey tension Gen Z."

@ucheuchegbu:

"I just love how you all stick together. Also love that Chidi stays with you all too. He is one big brother anyone should have. These are the faces that made Nollywood what it is today. Well done to all of you, Thank you for gracing our screens."

@iksamebonugwo:

"Look how Toyin sipped from the same cup as Ini. It shows sisterly love and trust. Nothing pass people with clear minds and true love for each other."

@sharonooja:

"A babe."

@monalisacode:

"Beautiful."

@adormoon234:

"Yvonne Jegede's twin sis."

@somtoeze:

"Brownest Sugar."

@owambe_fabrics.ng:

"My love, you're outstanding. God will continue to bless and guide you....Amen."

@pweetymitchy:

"If sweet was a person."

@ussaini_john:

"You're so gorgeous. I like you."

Ini Edo rocks lovely black dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini Edo had gotten her fans excited with a photo she recently posted online.

On her Instagram page, the role interpreter made some flowery comments about herself and praised her look.

Her fans were in awe of her, and they noted that her outfit was beautiful; they also made nice comments about her skin.

