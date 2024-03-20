Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and security matters.

FCT, Abuja - Major-general Henry Ayoola (Rtd), the former Commander of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau state, has said that the list revealing alleged financiers of terror in Nigeria is the right step in fighting insurgency.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday night, March 20, Ayoola said the development will deter any future occurrence.

He said:

"It is good to see a government that is showing stronger will to deal with this situation.

"I have said it a thousand and one times that what we have is a political strategic problem masquerading as security challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Now, we are seeing what I will call a simple step that is really a giant stride."

He continued:

"It is clear that when you tolerate, you cannot change. So, the first step to changing a situation or dealing with a situation like ours is to stop tolerating things that should have been ordinarily frowned upon.

"The step by President Bola Tinubu is a good step; that is what I will say. So, I expect that this would be followed up by the security sector, all the forces, services, agencies, etc, considering the freedom now to deal with these issues."

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng