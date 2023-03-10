The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has confirmed that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, is a graduate of the varsity

The university said the governorship hopeful obtained a master's degree from the institution after attending its programme between 2005 and 2008

The US varsity made this known while reacting to viral email on social media that Rhodes-Vivour forged the certificate of the institution

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has disclosed that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, is a graduate of the school.

Vanguard reported that the management of the institute disclosed the fact on Thursday, March 9.

US Varsity reveals facts on Lagos LP guber candidate forging its certificate

According to the institution, the governorship hopeful obtained a Master's Degree in Architecture after attending an academic programme in the school between 2005 and 2008.

The institution made this known while reacting to reports going rounds on social media that suggested that the Labour Party governorship candidate did not attend the MIT.

Recently, Rhodes-Vivour was confronted with a certificate forgery allegation after an email purportedly came from the registrar of the institution appeared on social media, suggesting that the governorship hopeful did not attend the institution.

One Nathaniel Hagee was quoted in the email as a coordinator at the MIT academic record office who claimed that Rhodes Vivour did not have a record of graduating from the institution.

the mail was said to be a response to an enquiry a Nigerian had made from the institution about the authenticity of the certificate of the Labour Party governorship candidate.

In a tweet, Rhodes Vivour said the forgery allegation was fake news deployed by the opposition to divert people's attention from issue-based campaigns.

