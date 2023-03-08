Lagos, Nigeria - Before the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was just one of the candidates jostling for the Lagos governorship seats with little or no chances.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Gbadebo (aka GRV), the Labour Party (LP) candidate, was considered a little threat to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's second-term bid. He was even rated below the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour wants to end Governor Sanwo-Olu's second term bid in Lagos. Photo credits: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP, PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

However, the LP's surprise win in the presidential poll in Lagos has changed the dynamics. Rhodes-Vivour is now a major threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s political dominance in Nigeria's economic capital.

Beyond being the guber candidate of the LP for the March 11 elections, who is Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour?

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour: early life and family

Gbadebo, aged 40, was born into the Rhodes-Vivour family of Lagos on 8 March 1983 to Barrister Olawale and Barrister Nkechi Rhodes-Vivour.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

As the name suggests, his father is Yoruba while his mother is Igbo (The inter-tribal root has become a subject of controversies in ongoing political campaigns)

Gbadebo is great-great-grandson to William Allen Vivour and great-grandson to Justice S.B Rhodes, the second indigenous judge ever appointed.

The LP flagbearer is the grandson of Chief Justice A.R.W Rhodes-Vivour.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour's educational profile

Gbadebo got his B.Arch. from the University of Nottingham. Upon graduation, he worked at the architecture office of Franklin Ellis Architects, in the United Kingdom (UK).

The LP guber candidate later proceeded to get his master’s degree from Massachusetts institute of technology (M.I.T).

He also got a second Master's in Research and Public Policy from the political science department of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The work profile of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

GRV is a practising architect. As creative director at Spatial Tectonics, his speciality includes alternative design and construction systems that increase affordability and access to “affordable luxury”.

He has designed and worked with state governments on modular buildings using repurposed containers and alternative construction methods and materials.

Gbadebo is also the design lead for commercial and large-scale urban projects such as the Delta International commercial city. Prior to founding Spatial Tectonics, GRV worked in Nigeria’s top architecture firms and Franklin Ellis architects in the United Kingdom.

He sits on the board of Alhuda construction Nigeria, the Delta international commercial city Ltd, The Rhodes-Vivour Foundation, Multi Development and Construction Corporation (MDCC Africa), BLOQUE and E-TERRA foundation.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour: The political history

A man walks past the campaign banner of Lagos gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour in Lagos, on March 7, 2023. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Though the 2023 guber contest is his biggest political outing yet, Gbadebo's venture into politics dated some years back.

In July 2016, GRV contested for the position of chairman of Ikeja Local government on the platform of the KOWA Party.

He joined the PDP officially in March 2017. He emerged as the 2019 PDP Senatorial candidate representing the Lagos West district but lost the election.

In the buildup to the 2023 general elections, Gbadebo sought the governorship ticket of the PDP which was eventually clinched by Jandor.

After losing the PDP guber ticket, GRV in July 2022 defected to the Labour Party where he eventually secured the governorship ticket.

March 11 governorship election: How Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour will defeat Sanwo-Olu, LP House of Reps candidate reveals

In another report, Eunice Atuejide, the Labour Party candidate for Apapa Federal Constituency maintained that Gbadebo will emerge victorious in the Saturday, March 11, 2023 election.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Monday, March 6, Atuejide disclosed that Lagosians are totally Obidients, adding that they will vote for Gbadebo because of Peter Obi, the LP's presidential candidate.

Speaking further, she noted that the feat recorded by Obi in the just concluded presidential election in Lagos state will be replicated by GRV during Saturday's poll.

Source: Legit.ng