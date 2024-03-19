A lady has gotten netizens laughing after she designed an animal-themed outfit for her graduation from fashion school

In a video, the lady took creativity to another level as she made the cloth with leopard skin material

She also made an extension of the attire and added artificial legs behind her which gave her a horse-like stature

A lady showed the extent she could go to be creative as she designed an attire with animal skin material and also depicted an animal in her style.

A graduating student from a fashion school showcases her creative work. Image credit: ghanafuosem

Source: Instagram

The outfit, which was made of a jumpsuit with an extension that gave her a horse-like look, stunned many who watched as she displayed it for her graduation from fashion school.

In a video shared by @ghanafuonsem on Instagram, the lady was seen walking slowly in her dress and she laughed at intervals.

She also combined her attire with gold earrings and a black hairstyle that dropped behind her. Her attire amused many who made some funny comments about it. Some people compared her to a popular Nigerian fashion designer Toyin Lawani, who is known for her daring styles.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the animal-themed attire the graduating lady made in the video below:

Funny reactions to the animal-themed outfit

Several social media users have shared their funny reactions to the animal-themed attire. See some of the reactions below:

@lindavanhelvert__:

"This one is called she-goat."

@naz_clothier:

"This just shows that she’s creative, with time and proper training she’ll do better."

@n__eemah:

"This one never reaches to graduate! Make she go back to learn."

@mercy_nene01:

"Na Tiannah (Toyin Lawani) train them."

@diamonjordan_official:

"I’m wordless. Wetin be this? She wants to stand out but the fallout. Instead, she can’t try this in Nigeria. Na stone go end the fashion graduation."

@mercytheamazon:

"Is she Tiannah’s student?"

@rashroly.ng:

"E be like say na Tiannah student be this."

@cutie.slash:

"The thing sef dey make her laugh."

@preciouscoutures:

"I am lost."

@wumiarastyling:

"This is creativity. It’s not easy, if @tiannahsplacempire handles her trust me she will be more than good."

Toyin Lawani makes dress with 100 chickens

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Lawani is not taking a break in making her unusual designs as she created a dress with some fried chickens.

She combined the edible food with a gold material whose colour blended, and she also used it for her crown.

Her fans were not surprised at the outcome, as she has always been highly creative with her styles.

Source: Legit.ng