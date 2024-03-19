A lady got the attention of netizens after she adorned a tight Edo traditional attire that made breathing difficult for her

According to her, her friend asked her to help her model the attire but it didn't fit her, but she still had to manage it

Some netizens thought she was a bride who was simply focused on snatching her waist and they laughed at her

A lady Nicky Charles has gotten netizens talking after she adorned an attire that looked discomforting for her.

She wore an Edo traditional attire of a red blouse and skirt which she combined with okuku (Benin hairstyle). To add more glamoour to her attire, she wore six coral beads on each wrist and more on her neck.

The outfit seemed to be choking her as she was finding it difficult to breathe properly. She pushed up her chest area and was looking a certain way that made netizens wonder why she stressed herself to adorn the attire.

Nicky responded to those who thought she was a bride and explained that she was only modelling for her friend. Though the attire didn't fit her, her friend asked her to manage it.

Check out the lady's tight attire in the video below:

Reactions trail the lady's tight outfit

@_torrment:

"So, because of video nai you no gree breathe ehh baby? Keep face like say you swallow lightbulb."

@ruthwatson3863:

"If u breathe, you will be ok but that dress and the headgear has to come off first. Where does your hairline begin? You are about to faint, woman."

@flexy_kalifah:

"Why everything come hard like Tinubu's tenure? Or only me dey observe am?"

@chygoz231:

"Aunty try breathing na."

@____omotorewa____:

"See as everywhere tight. No chance for enemies."

@iamabdeen:

"This cloth fit kpai person."

@uchennaharrison:

"I set you free In Jesus' name. Amen."

@moyotheshawty:

"This is one of my biggest fears, to be uncomfortable at my wedding."

@iseoluwadoyin:

"I’m not sure she’s breathing."

@largelifeofficial:

"This is the real definition of ‘You took my breath away’."

@derickrose28:

"Breathe sis. Do you want to keee yourself on your day? Ehn baby."

@kala_mixologist:

"Who wants to kill this lady on her wedding day? It's obvious to say na her enemy do this one for her."

