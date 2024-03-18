Some groomsmen decided to display their fashion side as they showed up for the wedding of one of them

The handsome men adorned a combination of white and light green attire which they complemented with red caps

They were all in an exciting mood as they did a formation in their attire before they left for the wedding hall

Some groomsmen have given ladies some hard choices to pick from as they adorned classy asoebi attires.

Groomsmen show off their fashion side in asoebi attire. Image credit: @riversbrides/Instagram

In a video shared by @riversbrides on Instagram, the men, who were of different races, wore white shirts, light green wrappers, and coral beads on their necks.

They also wore red caps to complement their looks. At the wedding, they showed gorgeousness and it made some ladies drool over them.

Ladies were asked to make their choices out of the groomsmen and several of the classy men were selected by the ladies online.

Check out the video of the groomsmen in their attire below:

Ladies pick their favourite groomsman

Several ladies have chosen their preferred groomsman out of the 18 that were displayed. See some of their reactions below:

@daras.imagery:

"Men are polygamous. Women are busy here picking two husbands. Some pick the entire 11. May God help us."

@oselokaozoemena:

"It has to be number three. The guy looks tough on the outside and I bet he is soft on the inside. Man no.3 biko."

@jasmean_briggs:

"No 3."

@daviesangel_:

"Nawa. Men are not items that you can just pick anyhow like you’re shopping. Women need to stop this, gimme no 6 please."

@lagosbrides:

"Can I have1,2,4,5,6,7,8,10,11… I have formed a phone number already."

@monaushers:

"I want to see them dancing,"

@sayrasmiles:

"Una no gree pick 3 abi."

@farida_abdulwalid:

"No. 15 is the most attractive of them all. He has more of the Alpha male look mixed with the fine boy, he seems tall and most of all He is a black man. The others either have a feminine cuteness in them or some are just too iron for my liking, especially No 3."

@vickyedy:

"2,5,7,8,10,11,14... Give me this one."

@chari_blaze:

"Why una no use ijaw song for this fine video lol."

@kodisignature_:

"If we ask will u give? No 2 though."

@jenniz_daisy:

"2,7,9,10,12. They will dance for me, the best man wins."

@priscasfoodhub:

"My gender, they said pick one. Una pick 2, some pick 5 sef. We’ll give me no 7 and 18."

@badtype:

"My plug, if you asking the girls to shop, you should at least add a shopping cart as I see people picking more than one item from the store …. Lol."

@chimzijames:

"Una shaa no get eyes. How una take go pass 9 12 15 and maybe 17."

