A groom gave his men time to arrive at his wedding but none could beat the time as they all arrived late

It did not stop them from looking their best as they dressed in classy designs of the chosen colour for the day

Many social media users had a field day watching the video as the groomsmen looked good and showed excitement

A video of a Nigerian groom and his groomsmen turning up for his wedding has gotten netizens amused after they exceeded the time he gave them to show up for the occasion.

Groom's men look lovely for wedding, turn up late. Image credit: @asoebibella/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He had asked them to get to the stipulated venue by 9 am but all of them came past 9 and this got many laughing. However, they were all dressed up for the memorable occasion and the groom was excited to see them.

They combined their attires with caps and it made them to look stylish. In the video, the time each of them came was noted and it made many wonder why none of the men came before the set time.

Some netizens also drooled over the gorgeous looks of some of the men and wished that their social media handles will be tagged on the post.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Check out the video of the groomsmen and the time they arrived below:

Social media users react to the video

Several people have reacted to the video of the groomsmen. Check out some of their comments below:

@jumjones:

"Not one of them got there before 9am."

@bettyelshaddaiabah:

"Pls try and tag them eheeen., please. Kolujo, how are you na?"

@ayom_stella:

"Make una try dey tag them abeg."

@veexplorer:

"Kolujo looks like someone that his girlfriend delayed when coming."

@tobiojenike

"Is Fisayo single?"

@sumbzieclothings:

"The last guy looks too gentle and calm to be a late comer."

@zionitebeautyempire:

"Are these groomsmen single? Asking for a friend's cousin."

Couple slays in different wedding attires

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride and her groom had stunned netizens with their lovely different attires for their wedding.

Their outfits ranged from blue Yoruba cultural wear to another traditional outfit, to their white wedding attires, and others.

Some social media users felt excited as they were wowed by the different classy designs of the couple.

Source: Legit.ng