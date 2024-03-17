Internet users have reacted to an emerging clip showing The Lord's Chosen church members evangelising in the United Kingdom

The zealous members of Pastor Lazarus Muoka's church were spotted dancing and singing in an open area

While many people condemned the church members' action, others absolved them of any wrongdoing

Members of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM) were recorded evangelising in the UK.

Rocking their signature lemon bibs, the Chosen faithful had a huge speaker and sang and danced around.

They could be heard singing against the affliction of poverty and the forces of darkness. The video was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial and sent netizens into a frenzy.

Many people criticised the church members for what they tagged as noise pollution, while some people supported them.

According to @lindaikejiblogofficial, the incident happened in Woolwich.

Mixed reactions trail Chosen members' action

prudyice_ said:

"Una don start ooo.Na why immigration rules dey change every eke market day."

jyggacollins said:

"Noise pollution! It’s ignorant to think you can convert the people that christianized you!"

mazihughes_ said:

"Na this Woolwich sha!!!! You go waka for road person go dey call you omo iya mi jo fun mi ni owo. You go gats look twice to be sure you no dey oshodi abi new garage."

cashinondt said:

"I saw them a few hours ago passing by that spot. It happens especially as summer ☀️ dey show face ~"

primessentials said:

"These are some of the ills of COS, people who are suppose to be kafaschan market square or ila orogin fish market escaped into the youkay....Kai ."

kennsoglobalhomes said:

"Just because you don't like their charismatic character doesn't make it gutter , they are learned and with their papers, so please let them be abeg. Soul winning is done in different ways and if God is aware of what they are doing they can't be arrested. God bless you people for showing that you are who you are wherever you are found."

