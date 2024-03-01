Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss and his groomsmen heightened an emotional moment during his wedding

Legit.ng previously reported that the "Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus" singer traditionally tied the knot to his lover Marie Wiseborn

A video sighted by Legit.ng saw the moment the bride's father dished out his loving parting words to commemorate the occasion

Moments from Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss's traditional wedding have continued to flood the internet.

Legit.ng reported that the lyrical evangelist traditionally tied the knot with his heartthrob, Marie Wiseborn, of Ghanaian and British descent.

Moses Bliss and groomsmen cry at his traditional wedding. Credit: @mosesbliss, @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

However, one event that left a significant impression on the minds of netizens was when Marie's father was saying his parting words to his daughter in the midst of the musician and his groomsmen.

The video saw the elegant woman sitting closely with her daughter as he spilled the poignant words from the depths of his heart.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A little shift from father-daughter time showed how Moses Bliss and his groomsmen reacted to the emotional moment.

"The Daddy Wey The Pamper" hitmaker and his groomsmen behind him were all spotted with bloodshot eyes as they witnessed the moment.

See the video below:

See how netizens react to the emotional moment from Moses Bliss' wedding

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ud_melanin:

"This wedding funny die grooms men Dey cry?"

timmyblinks:

"Why is everyone crying I understand the parent but the groom and his friend."

scholastica_iyamu:

"The groomsmen..kilode? I don't understand y una de cry...is that part of the job??"

moneysavvycoach:

"Daddies are usually the cry baby on their daughter's wedding. My daddy cried a river on my wedding day."

opshethefirst:

"E reach to cry abeg, the babe is leaving Ghana and coming to Nigeria."

chidinma_1:

"May my parents be alive to withness my wedding day / happy day."

Moses Bliss gets legally married to Fiancée

The gospel artist and his Ghanaian-British wife, Marie Wiseborn, successfully had their civil wedding.

The musician's grand mariage proposal to his sweetheart early in the year caught the wave online.

The court wedding held in Ghana had the lovely couple surrounded by ecstatic guests pleased to celebrate with them.

Source: Legit.ng