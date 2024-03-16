Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Queen Mercy Atang and her husband David Oyekanmi have legally tied the nuptial knot

In a video, the couple looked glamorous in their attire as they shared a kiss to the excitement of netizens

Some social media users said they were genuinely happy that Queen found love again despite all she had gone through

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Queen Mercy Atang and her husband David Oyekanmi shared a passionate kiss as they tied the nuptial knot legally.

BBNaija Queen and her husband Queen share a passionate kiss. Image credit: @iam_kingdavid/Instagram

In a trending video, David was seen bending Queen backward as he kissed her and she responded excitedly.

Both of them stood straight for some seconds and the groom decided to kiss his bride again. This time, Queen held his head as both of them were involved in the romantic act.

Several netizens blushed as they watched the gorgeous couple expressed their love for one another.

Check out Queen and her husband kissing each other in the video below:

Netizens react to Queen and David's kiss

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the couple kissing. Check out some of the comments below:

@shopevrytin1:

"Chai! This pepper came with thunder and brimstone."

@the_cheflisa:

"King David will you behave like a king? Stop all this na, it's too much for us."

@nickyomatic.collection:

"Forget queen is fvcking lucky."

@spicybawa:

"Watching these two is making me to want to fall in love again."

@oyeen_bee:

"I don shine teeth, shine teeth, my mouth dey pain me."

@luxuryhairby_yuwa:

"I'm not breathing o. In fact, na my ghost dey type."

@chidimma2991:

"This is the marriage we all singles love. So, don't worry about we singles right now because you're breathing well and smiling."

@maurinedavekwam:

"My body is doing me inside giggling giggling on their behalf. They're too sweet chai."

@dorcasanakah:

"King David na baddie o."

@mercy_iheanyichukwu:

"Wow, he is so smitten by her. This kiss catch fire everywhere."

ab_update1:

"@queenmercyatang you got yourself a man that loves you unconditionally, cares for you and love you deeply. I share in your joy. Congratulations. Thank you for being that perfect man for our Queen."

@sugarberry_bae:

"I'm still breathing by God's grace...na single I be I nor kee person. Happy married life to dem.

@ifeco153:

"Be like today own go tough o."

Queen, husband's mum kiss each other

Legit.ng earlier reported that Queen got netizens blushing after a video of herself and her fiancé's mum trended.

She seemed to have visited the woman who was happy to see her, and they hugged each other and shared a kiss.

Some people were wowed by the chemistry between the both of them, while others were not comfortable with their kiss.

