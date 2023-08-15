Students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) got the internet buzzing after they presented a mock wedding for their practical examination

It is not clear what department pulled it off, but many agreed that it did look like a proper wedding

From the bridesmaids to the groomsmen, and the lovely venue decoration, everything looked so real

Videos from a mock wedding students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) pulled off in the school have sent netizens into a frenzy.

A young lady, @kristabel.mma, who shared the wedding clips on TikTok, revealed that the wedding was for their event planning practical exam which was held on August 12.

The students did a mock wedding as their practical exam. Photo Credit: @kristabel.mma

Source: TikTok

The mock wedding looked so real

The two students who played the roles of bride and groom behaved like a couple. In the first part of the clip, the duo was seen taking a pre-wedding photoshoot.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Their colleagues helped set up the wedding venue, which happened to be the school premises and decorated it to look the part.

There were asoebi girls, bridesmaids, groomsmen and event ushers all dressed in their respective fine attires for the occasion. The students even did a specialised currency for the couple. MCs performed.

A saxophone performance, bridesmaids and groomsmen dance and the couple's fun game were some of the interesting highlights from the mock wedding.

Watch the videos below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

People found it hilarious

nwamedorobia said:

"If na me I go pack my things go meet the guy we don marry be that."

bs_pastriesnmore said:

"Ahhhh.

"Na A straight up ooooo.

"This is amazing."

Chiora said:

"Oh cool. Coming across it for the first time. The man had better give them A. Thanks for filling me in."

geewintricia said:

"I"m so sorry for their respective partners cause these two don fall in love ooo."

Edith said:

"I was even in school on Saturday, I thought it was a real wedding when I saw the set up."

goziecified said:

"See opportunity wey una don use marry now no need to think another wedding for future."

vicki_Titanium said:

"Shey Una for let me know.. Una don waste that wedding now."

user3617336816772 said:

"After spending money ,omo una two must marry oo."

Nigerian bride and groom pushed in truck to their 'mock' wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride and groom were pushed in a truck to the venue of their 'mock' wedding.

The reason the bride and her groom chose to be transported in a hand-pushed truck is not known, but they appeared to have enjoyed it as they smiled all through.

After the wedding, the bride, Shenani went down memory lane to dig up the video for people to see on TikTok. In the video, the bride and the groom were seen in a decorated truck. The groom was dressed in a white shirt tucked into white trousers.

Source: Legit.ng