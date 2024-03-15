Some students of the University of Benin, Edo state, were spotted adorning leaves for their costume day

The guy wore leaves around his waist in skirt pattern while the lady wore hers on her waist and chest area

They gave off Adam and Eve vibes as the lady had an apple in her hands which got many people reacting in a funny way

Two students of the Faculty of Environmental Science, University of Benin (Uniben), Edo state, got the attention of netizens as they wore leaves as attire for their costume day at school.

Two students adorn leaves for their school's costume day. Image credit: @naomi_oyibo_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video shared online, a male and a female student were spotted walking on the school premises as they showcased their attire.

The lady rocked leaves on her chest and waist areas which were up to her thighs. On the part of the guy, he wore the leaves in a skirt pattern.

Both of them were described as Adam and Eve in the Bible. The lady completed her Eve look with an apple in her hands for the costume day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the video of the students' costume below:

Reactions to the students' leave outfits

Several Instagram users have reacted to the costume day attire of the students. Check out some of their comments below:

@itz_dellia:

"Faculty of Environmental Science, Uniben to be specific."

@sugar.of.lagos:

"It’s amazing how you miss this school when you’re done. But when I dey there, I nearly mad."

@allenkayu:

"Eve wey wear bone straight carry apple for hand. She still dey that life. Adam wey no gree get a sense."

@ajokefoods_:

"Like if you are happy to be a Nigerian."

@iam.davidnaza:

"Make dem help me tear that Eve slaps abeg."

@oluwanishola_idgf:

"See as the guy resembles homosapien."

@realarthurranda:

"We take these things more seriously than going for lectures o."

@______lade09:

"Where are they going? Garden of Eden?"

@_preencex_:

"The werey still dey chop apple."

@ariellahealthandfitness:

"Wait o! Is she eating the apple and going out of the garden? Wahala everywhere eziokwu!"

@_oyiza:

"She even has the mind to still be eating apples, all this shege we are going through never do you? Ehn Eve baby."

@ere_daniel19:

"These ones don use style enter school from Uselu shell."

mandemluvme

"Yul and Judy."

@sk_huncho_001:

"Snake suppose bite that Eve."

Uniben students shine at costume runway show

Legit.ng earlier reported that students of the University of Benin had a recycled fashion runway show and a video from the event has gone viral.

In the now-trending clip shared on Instagram, the students were seen displaying their costumes made from different materials.

From attires made of nylon bags to those made of colourful plastic cups and spoons, the runway was a beautiful sight.

Source: Legit.ng