Comedian Bash has revealed that his colleagues have the right to throw jives at their audience during their performances

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke about the colours he can be caught wearing and the ones he doesn't like

He further shared what influences the kind of attire he adorns, and his love for wristwatches, among other items

Nigerian comedian Bashiru Ahmed Adekunle, aka Bash, has shared what influences his style of dressing.

He also addressed the issue of comedians throwing jives at their fans during events and situations where they go extreme. However, he noted that he doesn't belong to that category, in an interview with Legit.ng.

I don't throw jives - Bash says

The comedian revealed that taunting others at events is part of the job but he chooses not to. He said:

"It's a comedy show and it is expected that comedians will throw jives. Though I am not one of those few comedians that throw jives at my audience, one should know that it is part of a stand-up comedy show."

He also emphasised the need for fans to enjoy comedy shows without focusing on throwing jives at comedians.

"A lot of audiences don't know their place. They are supposed to sit and enjoy the content, not throw jives at the comedians. What do you expect? We are the ones with the power because we hold the microphone. Some comedians go below the belt at times. I don't support that. But you are coming to a comedy show, not a funeral. At times, jives make a lot of sense and make the show lively."

What informs Bash's fashion sense?

The funnyman also spoke about what influences his fashion sense and his favourite accessories. He said:

"My fashion sense is influenced by my desire to look good, be classy, and simple. I don't need to be heavy. My favourite fashion accessories are good perfumes, good sunshades, wristwatches, and good shoes."

Speaking on his favourite colours, he said:

"I love white and purple and they are my favourite colours. However, you won't see me wear grey. I am a fan of bright colours and I don't like dull ones."

