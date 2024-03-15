Nigerian fast-rising singer Spyro sparked reactions online with his brief sermon against some sects of women

The Fine Girl crooner argued that most of the very beautiful women were working for the devil on earth

Spyro, in his post, used the Bible scriptures to elaborate on the attributes these women possess that are similar to Lucifer's

Nigerian fast-rising singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, sent a warning message to his gender as he took a dig at women.

The musician, known for his strong faith in Christianity, admonished men to be careful of very beautiful women.

Spyro advises men against extremely beautiful women. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Spyro claimed that the most awful women are typically the most attractive of them all.

He urged his gender to only cherish and care for women who are smart and intelligent, claiming that there are few of such species in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Spyro observed that the Devil was the most gorgeous angel before God hurled him out of heaven. He observed that this generation is hunting for the devil with horns and tails, while he is employing beautiful ladies as disguises.

According to him, the devil is behind many of the attractive faces most men date and communicate with.

In conclusion, he advised me to remain cautious, vigilant, and prayerful, and he backed his points with a verse from the Christian holy book, the Bible.

See his post below:

Spyro warns men about extremely beautiful girls Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Spyro’s outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

latejcreations:

"The write up is to whom it may concern na this jam concern me."

chi_gbo_:

"Oga talk wetin dem do you."

its_magekboi:

"You're highly Spiritual and charged. Brooooo you be prophet, I found you as my inspiration since the time your breakout to the limelight cos we have similar story, I got little backing from my Spiritual fathers doing Music that is secular cos they believe it belongs to devil, little did they know that "Is ks full of harvests but little laborers are available, if we all sing in Church or for Christians, how about those that never have the opportunity to be in gathering where christians assemble. That's by the way but this your piece is so spiritual, much Love boss."

supremetouch_pgl:

"I don't understand this kind update but all I know is that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder."

prettyyanny:

"What does being pretty gotta do with this na?? It’s already hard enough for us don’t make it worse."

jaycee_.r:

"sir, am waiting, you haven't said anything concerning my cover for your song , who's your guy."

alayomi500:

"Me wey fine small con get brain dey single for 2 years now."

angelicerny:

"Who hurt my fave like this? Come."

Spyro shares impressive outcome of his 2023

The fast-rising act opened up about his extraordinary journey from early 2023 financial struggles to what he describes as "double blessings."

Spyro thanked God with words of praise and attributed his success to trusting in God's promises.

He reflected on how 2023 turned out, highlighting how he triumphed over financial challenges and accomplished great things in the year that is about to end.

Source: Legit.ng