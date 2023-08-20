Veteran comedian Ali Baba is regarded by many as the father of populist stand-up comedy in Nigeria, and for this reason, he is called the GCFR of funny business

Ali Baba was one of the pioneers of stand-up comedy shows, concerts, TV programs and events since the late 80s and early 1990s

One of our own at Legit.ng recently ran into the veteran at an event, and we picked on his brain on some of the trending issues within the comedy space, both digital and stand shows

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Famous Nigerian comedian and social commentator Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere, but for short he is also known simply as Ali Baba.

The veteran comic recently spoke with Legit. ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons on some trending issues, including politics, fashion and comedy.

Veteran comedian Ali Baba speaks about skit makers. Photo credit: @alibabagcfr

Source: Instagram

But in this article, we will only share some of his comments about the comedy business in Nigeria and the rise of skit makers.

Skit makers taking over the comedy business

During our conversation, Ali Baba spoke about the rise of skit makers and why he sees no harm in both spaces striving simultaneously.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

During the discussion, he noted that there are more stand-up comedy shows now than ever.

"No, no, no, no, I disagree. The trend is not moving away from stand-up comedy. In truth, there are more stand-up comedy shows now than ever. Funnybone has a show, Pencil has a show, Ashiri has a show, same with Woli Agba and many others. Rather than moving away from Stand-Up comedy, it is skit-makers who are actually transitioning into the stand-up comedy space."

Ali Baba continued saying:

"Everybody who is serious about the funny business now has a show because they have a market that they've to feed, they have a customer base that like what they do. It would flimsy to say stand-up comedy is dead because of the rise of skitmakers or content creators. When in actual fact, skit-makers are becoming MCs, organising comedy shows, because that's where the real money is and it is an offshoot. Do you know how skit makers that have comedy shows, from Sabinus, Shaggi, Coach Remote, Sir Balo to Officer Woos and several money."

Comedy can be expressed in different ways, skit-making is just a launchpad - Ali Baba

During the seat down, the veteran show host said content creation and curating is just a launchpad. He also noted that comedy can be expressed differently and can't be boxed into one form alone.

"Digital content curation is a launchpad, into mainstream entertainment be it comedy or other things. Comedy can be expressed in different ways, be it by a cartoonist, an actor, or music comedy, radio presenters or a skit-maker but it is their comedy can never die or go away except if you want people to die in mystery and sadness."

Comedian Ali Baba Calls Out Nollywood Actresses Who Buy Expensive Houses, Questions Their Sources of Income

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when veteran Nigerian stand-up comedian Ali Baba broke the table on Nollywood actresses whose sources of income are questionable.

In a viral video online, Ali Baba was seen ranting about how some actresses he knows couldn't afford the lifestyle they post on social media are putting pressure on some actresses he knows work legitimately for their money.

He says many of them are sponsored by people whose names he wouldn't want to mention but would come online to post on social media like they could afford the expensive lifestyles they live.

Source: Legit.ng