A lady and her fashion designer have been hailed by internet users after a video of the wedding dress she got looked similar to what she ordered

The dress has a flowery design which looked breathtaking on her and it showed off her lovely curves

Some people have shared their thoughts on what the lady ordered and what she got, and they commended her look for her special day

A lady got the reaction of netizens after she shared a video of the breathtaking wedding dress she ordered from her fashion designer and what she got.

Lady gets similar dress she ordered, netizens hail her designer. Image credit: @samanthadavidson_atelier/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The ordered dress had a flowery design on it and it snatched her waist, putting out her curves on display. It looked dazzling as different angles of the dress were shown.

While she shared the dress she got from her designer, one could not spot from difference from what she got aside from the fact that she wasn't too curvy. Her outfit looked gorgeous still as she wore it for her wedding reception.

See a video of the ordered dress vs what she got in the link.

Netizens react to both dresses

Several social media users have reacted to the dress the lady ordered and what she got. Check out some of their comments below:

@ifeoma8983

"The only difference is that what you ordered is happy and what you get is unhappy."

@obotulizi:

"Your tailor has definitely has earned herself a penthouse in heaven."

@friendlydimples:

"Upon say they did not do professional shoot plus editing o..na normal phone camera...its a big hit biko."

@netty_yolanda:

"Big hit. Though different lace, it came out so well."

@bigbrotherclubhouse:

"You got exactly what you ordered. The tailor did a good job."

@stkathryns:

"Hit over hit. Even with the difference in body structure, it still a hit over hit."

@accessoriesbyaviva:

"The bride need to take you out for vacation. It is gorgeous."

@opeoluwa_osin:

"The tailor really tried. It is definitely a hit."

@lolavonloca:

"Fit is good just cheaper textiles."

@kcm_exquisite_couture:

"Bride on a budget, we understand! The tailor did a good job."

@soffyrosegabriel:

"This one hit ohhh."

@seli.osman:

"She got what she ordered but the body nko?"

@gaellemarcelineofficial:

"Why not just get @veekee_james to recreate the dress for you?"

@quinbowess:

"The tailor tried @proficient_clothier did justice to this same dress. Was perfect."

@kehindeademu:

"Excellent job @samanthadavidson_atelier."

Lady orders replica of dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady had gotten a beautiful replica of a dress she ordered from a fashion designer which got the commendation of some persons.

The one hand blue dress which flowed to the ground was the ordered design while the recreation was the green dress.

Netizens could not get enough of the dresses as they compared which was more beautiful and spoke about the tightness of the delivered one.

Source: Legit.ng