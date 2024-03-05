A lady was preparing for her wedding day and she decided to order a dress that she tested to check its fitting

The white ball gown looked glamorous on her as she showed off its back most of the time in her vendor's place

On her big day, she showed off another dress that looked more beautiful and classy and got netizens' reactions

A lady has proven that in cases of what I ordered versus what I got, the second version is not always bad. For her wedding, she requested a white dress which was fitted on her, and she showed excitement as was set for her special day.

Lady gets beautiful version of dress she ordered for her wedding. Image credit: @daddys_2gurls/Instagram

Source: Instagram

When her big day came, the dress she was seen on in a video was different and looked very beautiful. It made her appearance glamorous as she was supported by her chief bridesmaid to the car for her wedding.

Some social media users noticed that there was not much difference between the ordered dress and what was gotten. They also asked her why she acted like there was an issue with what she got.

Check out the ordered dress versus what was gotten in the video below:

Reaction trail the two wedding dresses

Several social media users have reacted to the wedding the lady ordered versus what she got. Check out their comments below:

@omotokethetaeilo:

"Wrong choice of song honestly because I don’t see anything wrong with your outfit. In fact, what you got is better than what you ordered."

@emocouture_ng:

"So what’s d issue? U changed mind or what? Trying to understand the what I ordered Vs what I got."

@phaitful_phait:

"Give us a hint please."

@seqeenat:

"What you got is more beautiful."

@oyemi.afrikana:

"The both of them are gorgeous."

@juliet_barth:

"Not bad though....but its best to get what u requested for."

@wiffyeva:

"Better than the first pls."

@maob_mbs:

"10/10 minus nothing."

@peacejackson777:

"What you're wearing is way better."

@stkathryns:

"So what happened?"

@officially_dinma:

"Women & load."

