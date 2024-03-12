Big Brother Naija Queen Mercy Atang is set to hold her traditional marriage to her heartthrob, David Oyekanmi

Recall that the reality TV star was the topic of discussion when she announced her engagement to her long-time lover

A recent video sighted by Legit. ng saw the beauty entrepreneur on a flight to her hometown with her family members, alongside her fiancé and her child for her trad

BBNaija Queen Mercy Atang is currently the talk of the town as she makes preparations for her traditional wedding in Akwa Ibom.

Recall that the reality TV star buzzed the internet with the news of her engagement to her long-time lover.

BBNaija Queen travels to Akwa Ibom for her traditional wedding.

Source: Instagram

This led to an online saga between Queen and popular Nigerian skit maker Lord Lamba, the father to her 1-year-old.

A video sighted by Legit.ng saw the beauty entrepreneur and her family members, along with her child and fiance, on a flight to her hometown, Akwa Ibom, for her traditional marriage rites.

See the video below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Queen's flight video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mimieekiddies:

"I love this kind of pepper , e dey de spicy."

queency_ene:

"I cover all of them with the blood of Jesus."

trendyscent_:

"Things we love to see Anything that brings you peace, embrace it."

fumilayo_me:

"That woman that you are treating anyhow is another man’s prayer point."

modupe_ola_jewelry:

"Lamba go and marry ur mother and VDM."

ifeshyne:

"Now it’s Ciara’s and Queen’s prayer for my single girlies. Love it for her."

balo_ng:

"The truth is that when a man is financially stable and he is intentional about the lady he is dating, he won't waste so much time around her because he will be scared of losing her. He will make his intentions known and take it to marriage level. Intentional men don't spend too much time studying and wasting a lady's time."

pednaly:

"They can continue to cry."

queen_c_jay:

"That baby too look like the father especially the mouth,,, Thank God for Queen's gene."

Lord Lamba's reason for not posting his child with Queen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian skitmaker Kevin Anagbogu aka Lord Lamba finally opened up on his reason for not publicly claiming his daughter with BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang.

Recall that Lord Lamba posted their daughter for the first time on social media after Queen got engaged to a new man.

Shortly after the skitmaker was extensively dragged by Nigerians who accused him of being jealous, Lord Lamba finally shared his reason behind keeping the news of his daughter lowkey.

