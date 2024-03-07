A young girl and her hair stylist got the attention of netizens after a video of her making her hair was shared online

The girl sat as the lady picked her small hair and combed it out, weaving it into two parts sideways

She later packed the remaining part in the middle and attached artificial hair to it before she sewed them together

A young girl had her tiny hair plaited into a beautiful style, attracting netizens to her and her hairstylist.

In a video shared by @tailorcataloguepage on Instagram, the lady started with the front, which she weaved into two with hair extensions. Silver beads were fixed on their edges.

She combed out the other portions of the girl's hair and applied gel on it. Also, she added more extensions in the middle and sewed it with a thread.

The finishing looked glamorous as the young girl flaunted it with pride. Her smile equally mesmerised netizens.

Check out the young girl's hair in the video below:

Reactions to the young girl's plaited hair

Several social media users have reacted to the young girl's hair and the work of her stylist. Check out some comments below:

@mctaylor247:

"She’s cute and apparently the stylist wasn’t hard too much on her. Her smile at the end is everything

@ablessoo:

"I need this for my daughter. Going to 2 years now, hair no gree grow. Be like wet rat fur."

@amara_tresy:

"She can fix Nigeria, let’s give her a chance."

@iambukkilicious:

"Very impressive. Make that child just sleep first."

@moreish_mayfabrics:

"Kudos to the hairstylist."

@_steffney:

"It’s the tongue out for me. like ‘purrrr hello haters."

@beingmelodie:

"That styling gel can hold the Nigerian economy."

@bunmibae:

"Good for a photoshoot, but for everyday wear, let the hair breeeeeeeef."

@therealchiomanwosu:

"This gel can hold my bank account together. No more leaking."

tees_n_jeansthrift:

"See the girl confidence raise to power 10."

@violetchristopher16:

"So finee."

