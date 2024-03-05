Makeup artist Jane Richard has gotten the applause of many after she posted a video of her transformed look to Chris Brown online

Her cheeks had much brown powder on them which was a major feature of her transformed look

She complained of a lack of electricity to record the full makeup process and had to post only the finished part

A makeup artist Jane Richard has wowed netizens with her makeup transformation. In a video, she did her face beat to look like American pop star Chris Brown.

Lady transforms herself to look like Chris Brown with makeup. Image credit: @jonet_makeovers

Source: Instagram

She made use of much brown powder on her cheeks which gave her a different look, and after further blending, she had a resemblance with the singer.

According to her, she was unable to record the full process because of a lack of power supply. That made her only post the finished process of her makeup transformation. Her effort was praised by netizens who acknowledged her talent.

She captioned the video of her makeup transformation on her Instagram page:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

"Goofing my ass off. This actually started on a good note before the NEPA started messing up. I couldn’t record the process because no power to plug LED light, just made this after the makeup, I hope you enjoy it."

Netizens react to the lady's makeup transformation

Several social media users have reacted to the artist's makeup transformation. Check out some of their comments below:

@real_queenjenny:

"Wow, girl you are too good abeg."

@divanysweetness:

"Chris Brown just dey disguise. Na Chris Brown be this. Nothing you want tell me."

@chinwereya:

"@chrisbrownofficial come and see o."

@fiffy_kidzzone:

"You are super talented my friend."

@dazzleindress:

"This Chris Brown come slim o. Good job."

@ifunanyarichard:

"You ate and left absolutely no crumbs."

@ujah_bright:

"@chrisbrownofficial She woke up here."

@ifunanyarichard:

"The baddest in the gameee."

@bens_makeover_:

"Nne you’re too good."

@queen_so_charming:

"For a second I thought @chrisbrownofficial was at my house."

@giftedhandzmasterpiece:

"You are good abeg."

@chisom.ogwumike:

"You nailed it gurlll."

@chinwereya:

"You're good darling."

@cutielk1:

"You are super talented."

@kigholisa:

"Wow amazing."

lisajeeray:

"Nicely done."

Makeup artist transforms herself to Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng earlier reported that A makeup artist had gotten the praises of social media users after she showed a video of her transforming into popular singer Tiwa Savage.

She used different sets of makeup kits to achieve this look as she applied them one set after the other.

In the video, the lady said it was her first time trying to look like a Nigerian celeb, and she asked her fans to rate her work

Source: Legit.ng