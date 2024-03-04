Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy left many on the edge of their seats after she revealed a new update about her relationship life

Recall that the music entertainer had a difficult time last year following the split she had with her Oyinbo fiancé

A new social media post saw the Jollof on The Jet crooner excited about going on a new date

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, gave a sneaky update about her relationship life.

Recall that Cuppy publicly broke up with her ex-fiancé Ryan Taylor in the middle of 2023; it has been a rollercoaster of emotions for her.

DJ Cuppy hints at new relationship. Credit: @cuppymusic

In a concise tweet, the billionaire heiress spoke about a date she was excited to meet despite not meeting their appointment on time.

As a hilarious aside, DJ Cuppy shared a picture of herself, indicating that she was covering a "massive pimple" with her finger.

Meanwhile, netizens were very interested in her new date.

See her post below:

See how internet users reacted to DJ Cuppy's date

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@TheDamiForeign:

"Make sure you keep this new relationship lowkey o."

@floraD_explorer:

"Who proposed the date? cos for him to be late is a clear indication that you proposed the lunch date. Next let a man propose. Men never show up late if they are the ones who propose the date."

@reedah_of_dubai:

"He’s not serious…keeping a queen waiting."

@th___angel:

"Stop dating guys that don’t rate you."

@surmasantavious:

"Abeg, Just de low key this time."

@Official_sulola:

"Having a pimple is a challenge for the rich!"

@FineManArtist:

"Or dey give us middle finger? Anunty coat of many colors my mama made for me."

Cuppy shares cryptic post months after break-up

The billionaire’s daughter took to her Instagram stories to share an emotional but cryptic post after she broke up with Ryan Taylor.

DJ Cuppy lamented about how she had gone back to being strangers with someone after all they had shared.

In another report, Cuppy's fans dragged Ryan Taylor for dumping her.

