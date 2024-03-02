The remains of late actor Sisi Quadri were laid to rest on Saturday in the presence of a mammoth crowd

Tears flowed freely as his colleagues and fans cried uncontrollably as they sighted his lifeless body

The deceased was wrapped in a white cloth which displayed the structure of his body as he was taken to burial

Fans and colleagues of the late Nollywood actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, aka Sisi Quadri, have been thrown into a mourning mood as his remains were buried on Saturday, March 2, in Iwo, Osun state.

A crowd was seen at the family home of the deceased as they awaited his body in an ambulance. As soon as his body, which was wrapped in a white cloth was seen by the people around, they wailed as they expressed pain over the passing of the deceased.

According to many, the movie star's career was about picking up when death struck him. Before he was buried, his body was laid on a colourful mat as prayers were said for him.

The crowd was tough to control at intervals because they wanted to catch a glimpse of the late actor's remains.

Check out the video of Sisi Quadri's body and the crowd at his burial below:

Reactions to crowd at Sisi Quadri's burial

Some fans of Sisi Quadri have reacted to his death and the crowd at his burial. Check out some of their reactions below:

@ajokefoods_:

"This life sha. I’m sure when he was alive, he didn’t know he was this loved."

@kingvicky572:

"The way this tribe Dey take do der burial is something else no respect!! See as them Dey drag dead body like say them go fit wake am up is rubbish! Naso them rush bury Mohbad alive rubbish people sha."

@foodhub_sa:

"Ahhhhh God, can’t you just wake him up, and let him insult ppl once more na."

@world_hype_man:

"Let assuming the guy wan do show when his was live shey him fit see crowd like this."

@_moradeke101:

"Rip Sisi Quadri, this is bringing back Mohbad’s memory."

@sodeeqabache:

"He was loved and he was very popular in Iwo since 2005."

@omotoyosi_oyewole:

"I hope those hospitals that conducted the test and failed to treat or let him the outcome of the test are happy now? RIP Sisi Quadri."

@demo_zaddy:

"Life is vanity."

