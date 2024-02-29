Nigerian Street-pop sensation Portable recently sparked reactions on social media after a video of him flaunting money went viral

Portable was recently in the UK for a music tour, and the money he showed off in the viral clip was proceeds from his shows

In the trending clip, Portable revealed how much he was paid for his performances while on tour, noting that he would use the money to buy land in Lagos

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, recently stirred reactions with his antics after his UK tour.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Portable returned to Nigeria after his successful tour of some parts of the United Kingdom.

Street-pop artist Portable flaunts the pounds he was paid during his recent shows in the UK. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

In one of the trending clips that showed Portable's return, his wife, Bewaji, was seen meeting the singer at the airport with so much fanfare.

Days after Portable's return, a video of the moment the singer got paid for his performances in the UK has gone viral.

Portable flaunts £50k

The Afro-street pop sensation created quite a stir as a clip of him flaunting the proceeds of his show in the UK went viral.

He flaunted the cash while revealing that he got paid £50k. Portable noted that he plans to buy lands with the proceeds in some areas in Lagos and how much each would cost him.

Watch the viral clip below:

Fans react to Portable's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the trending video:

@emotionalsongs2mcparrot:

"Portable is doing two things in the UK, music and comedy."

@seunmighty:

"He no want dey share anything with him promoter ni.... Werey talk say he no dey do 60/40."

@sundayfolorunsho:

"Kogbagidi, where are you."

@patito:

"Portable should be a comedian."

@lakerz:

"Portable nah cruise walahi."

@obocashGcashleo2000:

"Dis Portable too wise Ajeh. Very soon u will be the best landlord in Sango and Abule-Egba."

@usersteven:

"Portable the champion, nice one Street OT."

@ayinla001$:

"Awolumate, much love for you Ijaya Sango."

@kayode:

"Portable get respect sha, and he sabi hype."

