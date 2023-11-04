Dangote Cement has generated nearly N1 trillion in revenue from its Nigerian operations during the first nine months of this year.

This information is disclosed in the unaudited interim financial statements for the nine months ending in September 2023, which were submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The result shows an increase from N890.65 billion in the corresponding period in 2022 to N933bn in 2023, marking a 4.76% growth.

The achievement comes on the back of the company emerging as the most valuable company in Nigeria by market capitalisation at the end of the first half of 2023, betaing MTN and Airtel Africa.

In the same period under review, Dangote Cement achieved revenue of N588.24 billion from its Pan-African operations, indicating a substantial 103.89% growth compared to the N288.51 billion recorded in 2022.

Amid rivalry with BUA Cement, Dangote Cement earns nearly N1trn from Nigerian operations Photo credit - Dangote Group

Source: UGC

As expected, the profit from Dangote Cement's Nigerian operations significantly rose to N856.45 billion by the end of September 2023, up from N336.25 billion in 2022.

However, its Pan-African operations saw a reduction, resulting in a loss of N54.35 billion, as opposed to the N127.67 billion loss reported in 2022.

The cement group, which conducts operations across multiple African countries, posted a substantial increase in its revenue for the period ending in September 2023.

The revenue surged by 28.63% to reach N1.51tn, compared to N1.18tn in September 2022.

During this period, the group incurred a finance cost of N20.67bn, reported a loss of N99.02bn on foreign-denominated transactions, and recorded an income tax expense of N127.34bn.

Consequently, the group's profit for the period in question reached N277.55bn, reflecting a noteworthy 30.24% growth from the N213.10bn recorded in 2022.

In the third quarter, specifically, Dangote Cement achieved revenue of N563.77bn, a substantial increase from the N369.22bn reported in Q3 2022. The profit for Q3 2023 surged to N98.95bn from N40.99bn, marking an impressive 141% growth.

Furthermore, the earnings per share experienced a notable 29.6% increase, reaching N16.08, and the net debt stood at N507.7bn.

Speaking on the results, Chief Executive Officer, Arvind Pathak, said:

This positive nine-month result is a combination of our strong value proposition, improved operational efficiency and a sustained drive to contain cost amidst an accelerating inflationary environment.

Pathak mentioned that the company is currently in the final phase of constructing its 1.5Mta grinding facility in Cote d’Ivoire, and they successfully inaugurated their 0.45Mta Takoradi plant in the first half of the year.

Furthermore, he emphasized the company's dedication to enhancing its value proposition, with a primary commitment to providing high-quality cement to its loyal customer base.

Earlier, the company was moved to dismiss social media reports which claimed it had dropped the price of its cement from N5,500 to N2,700.

Source: Legit.ng