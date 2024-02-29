Social media users were surprised to see an expensive Rolls Royce car which apparently ran short of fuel

A video shared on X shows someone using a container to pour fuel into the car by the roadside

Many social media users said the country is really hard, and even rich people are not finding things easy

An expensive Rolls Royce was spotted by the roadside after it apparently ran out of fuel.

In a video posted on X by Dami Adenuga, someone who may be the driver of the car was seen pouring fuel into it.

Fuel was said to have finished in the Rolls Royce. Photo credit: X/Dami Adenuga.

The man used a container to pour the fuel into the stuck vehicle as he was apparently far from a filling station.

Netizens who saw the video blamed the prevailing economic situation as to why fuel could finish in a Rolls Royce.

They insist that the rich are also not finding things easy as the prices of goods and services skyrocket.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as fuel finishes in Rolls Royce

@IsraelInnocent_ said:

"The rich also CRY."

@Godwin_Dgenius said:

"Carry Rolls Royce the do 2k top up."

@seenesco reacted:

"That's how you know the owner is overdoing."

@tof_authentic said:

"See as Tinubu Economy dey disgrace luxury."

@Nyere_ugo said:

"My oyibo friend go laugh today. Make I send him this video."

@sir_obafoluke commented:

"Royce no gree Roll again."

@fortunateozuyak said:

"Okay na only when rich people suffer Una go agree say country hard."

@dayo0629 commented:

"E fit be mechanic like that, make him don use person car cruise all the town."

@qudus593 aid:

"Definitely, a car for sale or hire as dealers hardly put petrol in the cars incase of theft."

@yung_awwal said:

"The rich self dey feel the heat."

@OmoAdenitan said:

"Fuel dey finish inside N300 million car keh!?"

Source: Legit.ng