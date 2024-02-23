Actress Regina Chukwu showed off the length of her natural hair as she combed it in a video on Instagram

She requested someone who could make didi (local weaving) for her as she revealed that she was not ready to retouch her hair

As she combed her hair at intervals, the edges dropped on her face and it made her fans wish that theirs were that long

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has gotten the reactions of her fans after she posted a video of herself combing her long hair in her bathroom.

Regina Chukwu displays her long hair. Image credit: @reginachukwu

Source: Instagram

In a video that she shared online, the role interpreter, who lost her husband over 20 years ago, noted that she does not want to retouch her hair yet.

Hence, the mother of two said she was looking for someone who could make didi (traditional cornrows) hairstyle for her. Some of her fans made suggestions for her on how she can make her hair in her desired style.

Check out Regina's long hair as she combed it in the video below:

Fans react to Regina's long hair

Some fans of the actress took to her social media page to react to her long hair. See some of their comments below:

@cashyyy19:

"My own personal celeb."

@funkejenifaakindele:

"Wow. Lovely hair. I go cut am."

@malizter_world:

"I can do neatly didi ma."

@mz_eyitayo:

"The hair is even same length with my own, no my own go long pass I’m sure."

@_realcatalina:

"Our hair has been full and fine since the days of Akun movie."

@onyxpencil:

"If not for dollar that is high, what's there in hair that me sef can not grow on my head... I'm beefing you big time."

@star__fineyy:

"Chai dis hair need to be cut and gum to my front hair o."

@wigsbyshady.23:

"Apply hair serum and use hot comb or stretcher."

@queenbee_plus:

"Abeg how you take grow your hair? Give us tip biko."

Source: Legit.ng