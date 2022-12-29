Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, took to social media to celebrate her big win after finally becoming a homeowner

On her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a photo of her huge new property and gave thanks to God

According to her, her children now have a house to call their own 20 years after she lost her husband

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Chukwu took to social media to share the news of her finally becoming a homeowner.

Taking to her Instagram page, the film star posted a photo of her brand new house with her and her two children posing in front of the huge property.

Regina then accompanied the photo with a lengthy caption where she gave God all the glory and also recounted how she struggled after her husband died 20 years ago.

Actress Regina Chukwu shares success story as she finally becomes homeowner years after losing her husband. Photos: @reginachukwu

Source: Instagram

The film star recounted moving back to her father’s house with her two kids three years after her husband’s passing because she could not cope with paying rent. According to her, she decided to share her story online to encourage other widows like her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Regina was proud of herself that her children now have a house to call their own as she remembered how they had to cope with her five biological siblings and three adopted ones in her dad’s house after she moved back.

Part of her post reads:

“My kids finally have a house they can call their OWN

I remember how we had to move back to my fathers house 3 yrs after I lost their father (cos I couldn’t pay the rent no more) it’s been 20yrs now

I remember how we had to manage with my 5 biological siblings and 3 other adopted kids ( of my parents)

I remember how I had to sleep outside with my mosquito net just cos the house was too hot for me

I remember how my kids grew tru it all.”

See the full post below:

Congratulations pour in for Regina Chukwu as she finally becomes a homeowner

Shortly after Regina Chukwu shared her success story on social media, congratulations started to pour in from her fans and celebrity colleagues.

Read some of their comments below:

toyin_abraham:

"Congratulations sisI’m super duper proud..I’m coming to spend weekend"

folorunshoadeola:

"Giiinnnnnaaaa. Congratulations sis. We can finally post"

Iam_alesh:

"Ginaaaaaaaaa I’m so proud of you ❤️❤️"

iamoyita:

"Jesus ooo dis one sweet my belle. Am glad i come home at the right time" nah to dey pack come home remain bayi Congratulations GINA more wins ijn "

iamtrinityguy:

"Awwwwwwww❤️congratulations mummy Alhamdulilahi."

tillie_twinkles:

"Congratulations this is beautiful ❤️❤️."

Zinoleesky buys duplex, impressive photos wow fans

Talented Nigerian singer, Zinoleesky, recently bought himself a huge house and he shared the good news with his many fans.

Taking to his social media pages, the Personal crooner shared a series of photos of his impressive new property.

In the snaps, the music star was seen standing in front of his white duplex and in his caption he made sure to thank God for the feat.

Source: Legit.ng