Regina Chukwu sparked concern among fans after a video of her wearing a corset went viral

The Nollywood actress sported the look for her housewarming party and appeared uncomfortable sitting down

Many fans commented on the post, expressing their worry about how she looked like she couldn't breathe

Popular actress and businesswoman, Regina Chukwu, left social media users buzzing with reactions following one trending video of the star.

Chukwu, who threw a housewarming party graced by celebrities, looked stunning in a bedazzled corset dress.

However, one video posted by @goldmynetv saw the actress sitting down, and she looked anything but comfortable.

In the clip, she looked like she was battling with her breath and at one point, she could be seen letting out a deep breath.

Internet users react to video of Regina Chukwu in corset dress

ladybino10:

"Corset and sitting down na early grave ..I almost joined my ancestors 2days ago."

yetty_bimbs:

"Omo she can’t breath very well."

midemoh:

"Is she breathing well? I can see her panting... Corset yi nooni."

haddy_fad:

"This corset design is among 10 ways to die ... I remember my sis telling me to sew one corset style like that I sha tell her to get me oxygen cylinder and d pipe ready."

teefluffycakes:

"Tori olohun , u don't need to wear this corset b4 u look snatching abeg. Tell me why I should be uncomfortable on my celebration day. God abeg ooooo. Anyways Congrats ma."

opu_piz:

"Make she just lay down for the chair; life no difficult na we dey try complicate am; if you love yourself you no go suffer yourself like this ;breathe sis."

omolaraomo:

"I know she crying for help inside."

borlarjoko:

"Person wey supposed wear iro and buba make she finish her look with accessories, look at how she's looking uncomfortable in a corset dress."

Video of asoebi ladies helping each other lace-up corsets

With corset dresses that feature lace-up designs, it is impossible to get dressed without the assistance of somebody else.

Well, this group of ladies showed that teamwork is indeed the best way to fix a problem.

TikTok user, @boosieboos was part of an asoebi group for a wedding and shared an interesting video from the event.

In the video, the ladies are seen lacing up each other's corset bodice in one straight line.

