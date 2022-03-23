Actress Regina Chuwku sparked reactions from netizens after making some personal revelations amid her birthday celebration

The movie star disclosed that she has been a widow for 20 years and has had to raise two grown-up kids in spite of it all

Regina’s revelation sparked different reactions from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has been hailed by fans and colleagues in the industry after sharing a portion of her personal story on social media.

Amid preparations for her birthday, Regina shared a post on Instagram in which she opened up about some personal struggles she has had to deal with in life.

Nollywood's Regina Chukwu marks birthday. Photo: @reginachukwu

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many, the Nollywood movie star revealed that she has been a widow for a total of 20 years.

She wrote:

"See even if we no get, bro we still dey breath, praise the lord on my behalf and when you see me anywhere pls give me a hug cos I deserve it ( a widow for 20yrs and still keeping it down ) Gina na man you be."

Regina equally mentioned how she has had to raise two grown-up kids while calling on people to appreciate the work of God in her life.

See post below:

Reactions from Regina's followers

ayomidefolasade said:

"Happy birthday to you ❤️."

christianandidi said:

"You are a strong woman Happy Birthday once again beautiful ma'am ❤️."

thelolalewis said:

"Happy birthday GINA,you are beautiful and strong. God bless you and children more."

siltoksfashion said:

"20 years of being a widow? wow! The Lord is your strength and He will continue to uphold you in Jesus name."

pweedy.mumboiz said:

"I give it to you, one odeku for you, I am proud of you sisterly ."

ujaykrisfashionstore_4real said:

"Jeessss! Widow? Chaaai , I never know oooo. Keep being strong sis❤️."

arewawilly said:

"Happy birthday To my beautiful and agless Queen! May the Lord make this new season brighter than the previous and this wont be ur very last On earth In Jesus name amen❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng