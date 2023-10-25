Nkechi Blessing Sunday's relationship with her young lover Xxssive has been a heated topic in the last few hours

This comes as a viral update revealed the lovebirds have unfollowed each other on Instagram

This has fueled different speculations as some netizens claimed the relationship had crashed

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her young lover Xxssive have been making headlines over rumours that their relationship may have hit the rocks.

Nkechi and her lover, known for constantly posting loved-up pictures and videos to make netizens jealous, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A quick check on the couple's respective Instagram pages showed they are no longer following each other.

Another look on their Instagram timeline showed they have deleted some photos and videos of their time together.

Nkechi has also not been commenting on or liking her Xxssive's posts on Instagram.

Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing and lover unfollow each other

See some of the comments people dropped concerning Nkechi Blessing's relationship.

impharuq:

"Nkechi go dey get like 10 boyfriend every year."

wahalanetwork:

"Breakfast cooking."

sameperson101:

"But how una take de reason people matter reach say una know when dem unfollow themselves?"

orekelewa2766:

"Haaaaa‍♀️e don cast last last nah everybody go chop am Shayo ooo."

xoxo_essy:

"Verydarkman would be so excited rn."

_pearlclassic_:

"If na play, make them stop am ooo."

princeoflondon1:

"Breakfast go reach round make una calm down."

____bigbash:

"she don get another relationship wait till Friday."

ayomikunosunsanmi:

"Una no get life wey una Dey monitor na another person page make una Dey monitor up and down."

emperor_olatunde:

"Maybe na because they don’t Trend again like before that’s why they wan use this to gain our attention."

oluwaseunmm:

"Dey play me and my boyfriend no follow ourselves…so he no mean say we breakup nah."

