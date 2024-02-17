Global site navigation

"Beautiful Woman": Portable Shares Picture Of His Late Mum, Sings for Her, Gets Mixed Reactions
"Beautiful Woman": Portable Shares Picture Of His Late Mum, Sings for Her, Gets Mixed Reactions

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • Singer Portable has gotten the emotions of his fans after he shared a throwback picture of his late mother on social media
  • On his Instagram stories, he posted a picture of her and an audio of him singing about her, as he praised her for birthing him
  • He got several reactions from netizens who saw a resemblance between him and his mother while praying for the repose of her soul

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, shared an old picture of his mum while he sang her praises, and expressed gratitude that he was able to share her glory.

Portable shares picture of late mum
Portable gets fans emotional with his mum's picture. Image credit: @portablebaeby/Instagram
Source: Instagram

On his Instagram stories, he thanked the day he birthed him, appreciated the fact that she did not rip off (take advantage of) his father, and also prayed that God would bless her wherever she was.

In the track dedicated to her titled 'Mama', the controversial singer prayed that his mum would continue to rest in peace.

Check out a video of Portable's late mum's picture below and the reactions from his fans below:

Fans react to Portable's mum picture

Several fans of the 'Zazoo Zehh' singer, who recently increased his performance fees, have reacted to the picture of his mum. Check out some of their reactions below:

realbarbie996:

"No wonder portable loves Bewaji. Omo I first think say the picture na mama zeh throwback."

@_shinashine_godspeed:

"Rip Mahmah. We love you Zeh."

@jumaatson:

"Wow... the resemblance is real."

@princessadeyemiakindele:

"RIP mama, Portable, God has taken the roll of a mother in your life. That is why the grace is massive."

@flairmary23:

"I love everything about Portable."

@emmybankzdc_comedy:

"Rest in peace."

@ogoyinbo1:

"Sorry."

@9015rachel:

"He looks like his mother."

@9015rachel:

"Beautiful woman."

@agriclife_farms:

"Mama e lojo."

@hammedopeyemi639:

"Rip mama."

Portable, babymama Ashabi unfollow themselves

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable’s relationship with his fourth babymama Ashabi Simple has continued to make headlines.

It was discovered that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media following Portable’s call-out.

A series of social media users reacted to the development, with many of them drawing life lessons from the situation.

Source: Legit.ng

