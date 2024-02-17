Singer Portable has gotten the emotions of his fans after he shared a throwback picture of his late mother on social media

On his Instagram stories, he posted a picture of her and an audio of him singing about her, as he praised her for birthing him

He got several reactions from netizens who saw a resemblance between him and his mother while praying for the repose of her soul

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, shared an old picture of his mum while he sang her praises, and expressed gratitude that he was able to share her glory.

On his Instagram stories, he thanked the day he birthed him, appreciated the fact that she did not rip off (take advantage of) his father, and also prayed that God would bless her wherever she was.

In the track dedicated to her titled 'Mama', the controversial singer prayed that his mum would continue to rest in peace.

Check out a video of Portable's late mum's picture below and the reactions from his fans below:

Fans react to Portable's mum picture

Several fans of the 'Zazoo Zehh' singer, who recently increased his performance fees, have reacted to the picture of his mum. Check out some of their reactions below:

realbarbie996:

"No wonder portable loves Bewaji. Omo I first think say the picture na mama zeh throwback."

@_shinashine_godspeed:

"Rip Mahmah. We love you Zeh."

@jumaatson:

"Wow... the resemblance is real."

@princessadeyemiakindele:

"RIP mama, Portable, God has taken the roll of a mother in your life. That is why the grace is massive."

@flairmary23:

"I love everything about Portable."

@emmybankzdc_comedy:

"Rest in peace."

@ogoyinbo1:

"Sorry."

@9015rachel:

"He looks like his mother."

@9015rachel:

"Beautiful woman."

@agriclife_farms:

"Mama e lojo."

@hammedopeyemi639:

"Rip mama."

