A young boy has become a viral sensation owing to the Valentine's Day gifts he gave his girlfriend

A video showed him proudly locating her and handing her leaves and a sweater to mark the special day

The incident has generated a buzz, with many people wondering why he settled for such gifts for her

February 14, 2024, would not be forgotten in a hurry by a lady as her boyfriend unusually surprised her.

Instead of flowers, the young boy gave her leaves and a pink sweater.

He surprised her with leaves and a sweater. Photo Credit: @johnkim254kenya.com

In a viral TikTok video, @johnkim254kenya.com noted that he had to surprise her even though the economy was not good.

In the clip, he entered where she was seated and happily presented the items to her. The 'understanding' lady received the gifts with excitement.

The lovebirds then hugged each other while the people present stared. But Valentine's Day was not celebrated in some countries.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the Valentine's Day gift

user5388051663779 John Francis said:

"Give them 8th later Valentine, it will be a car, from grass to grace."

naigagagloria975 said:

"Wama appreciate that coz mi l didn't receive anything."

abusalwah67 said:

"At least she received some leaves than u who got disappointed."

Annita baby said:

"It is supposed to be flowers...not leaves."

mimi pretty said:

"And the tree is for what."

elapk90 said:

"Don't underestimate the power of those leaves, if you grew up in the village you will understand, that is a great gift. Happy Valentine to you."

Caromca said:

"So you decided to carry the whole tree."

merian said:

"Understanding girlfriend muuga."

Lady gifted car on Val's Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got emotional as she was gifted a car on Valentine's Day.

The lady, who seemed to have no idea about the lavish gift as shared by @cherry_blossomug, ran around the sleek grey car, which was beautifully decorated with red ribbons, in disbelief.

She was so happy that she fell to the ground, and a concerned bystander had to help her stand up.

Many expressed their admiration for the car, which looked like a brand-new model.

