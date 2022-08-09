Toyin Lawani has taken to social media to share videos of yet another buzzworthy design via her Tiktok page

However, the reactions that have trailed Lawani's latest creation has been one involving some head-scratching comments

While some people have commended the designer for the creative piece, others believe it is too busy

Toyin Lawani knows how to cause a ruckus on social media with her designs. However, sometimes the reactions aren't always full of praise.

The Tiannah Empire's CEO recently took to her Tiktok pave to share some videos of her latest design.

The design has attracted mixed reactions. Credit: @tiannahsplacempiretiktok (Tiktok)

In the video, the fashion designer and stylist can be seen in a maxi latest dress heavily embellished with several flat, round black plates.

The upper part of the plate design -which, thankfully, is detachable - is so tall, it covers her face.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail plate dress

orioyeelizabeth:

"This is what they called, what do you bring to the table and reply I am the table."

Nimota Oki:

"I don’t even no wat to say na catering work she Dey do."

Folorunso Damilola Joy:

"Tianah's name comes to my mind when I saw dis not knowing she's the one behind it I hail o."

MiebiBoro:

"creativity at it's peak...carry on Queen."

Baebee yo❤️❤️:

"She dey share food "

Thoniatroy❤️:

"Me when they ask me as a caterer to come for an interview."

Everythinglima:

"Na spoon and food remain."

Christianah Oladi920:

"I'm not understanding again oo, are we now dishing out body?"

sevenukpo:

"The front thing is too high."

k$⭐️:

"Tiannah this has passed ‘fashion’"

