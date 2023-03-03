Tiwa Savage was among the stars in attendance at the 30 years of red bottoms by Christian Louboutin

The singer took to her Instagram page to share photos from the event, which saw her rocking an all-black look

A while ago, the singer stepped out for some studio sessions sporting a Birkin bag worth millions of naira

Tiwa Savage is steadily stepping on necks in 2023, and from the look of things, she has no intentions of pulling the breaks anytime soon.

Fashion house, Christian Louboutin, celebrated 30 years of their iconic red bottom designs, and the popular Nigerian singer was among those invited to the high fashion event.

Photos of Tiwa Savage's look at the event Credit: @tiwasavage

In the photos shared on her Instagram page, the Loaded singer sported a strapless black leather dress with a corset bodice.

She paired the look with an oversized black leather jacket and a sleek, wide-brimmed hat with the letters 'RB' emblazoned on them.

The hat had three strings of gold chains attached to it, framing her face.

Check out the look below:

Fans compliment Tiwa Savage's all-black leather look

Singer Tiwa Savage rocks N7.5m Birkin bag in new photos as she flaunts skin in cutout pants

If there is one thing constant about the Loaded star, it is the fact that she always drops jaws every time she steps out.

Rocking a well-put-together ensemble is her forte, and it is not hard to see why. The talented music star recently stepped out for a studio session looking swaggy in a flirty ensemble.

Also spotted on the singer was a Hermes Birkin bag which retails for a whopping N7,597,260 ($16,500), according to FWRD.

