Nigerian street pop star Portable might be in some mess after a group of men stormed his residence

Several videos circulating online saw the singer amid a group of aggressive-looking men who wouldn't let him talk

The heated moment took place in the privacy of the singer's bedroom, which has gotten the attention of his fans and followers

Nigerian street pop star Habeeb Okikiola is likely in some serious trouble as a group of men attacked him in the comfort of his home.

In a series of videos that made their way online, the musician was seen in an altercation with some people who wouldn't let him speak up as they pounced on him, screaming with loud voices.

Portable was attacked in his home. Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

The reason for the altercation was not very clear from the heated conversation that went on between both parties.

In the videos shared on Portable's story, his voice was heard as he queried why one of the guys tried getting physical with him.

See screenshots from the Portable's story.

Event organisers attack Portable in his home. Credit: @portable

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng