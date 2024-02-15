A lady ordered purple and black attire and she got a design that was not much different from what she desired

Her outfit was made of a black top which had a flowery design and had a purple high-waist skirt which flowed to the ground

The ordered dress and what was gotten both looked gorgeous and it made the designer get praises

A lady's fashion designer got the applause of netizens after she replicated a dress that she was given. It looked very beautiful as she paid attention to every detail.

The attire was a combination of black and purple and it came out almost exactly as it was ordered. For the style inspiration, the lady had black on its upper parts and it was designed with purple embellishments at its chest area.

More so, the dress was the same thing and both had flowery designs. For the bottom parts, the fashion designer styled both of them with purple and it displayed their curves.

Check out the ordered outfit and what was given in the picture below:

Netizens react to both dresses

Some social media users have reacted to the dress that was ordered to what was gotten. Check out some of the comments below:

@d_ackphotography:

"10/10... just that you did not add manure to the tree by the side so it will grow fast like the inspiration own."

@sonwaking:

"10/10 or nothing."

@peps_designs_:

"Exactly and so beautiful."

@nkeiruka_bright:

"10-nothing... this is beautiful."

@cheluchibright:

"I love the recreation."

@call_me.pietra:

"All I know is that you are too good."

@icebeautyworld:

"@ogl_couture, how do we know the copies and the copier now."

@kadi_bliss1:

"9/10 you did well."

@divinechristy013:

"10/10 nothing is missing."

@cjanesfashionworld:

"I say fire darling."

@kay_tiee._:

"You ate ahaa. It's a hit"

@de_lady_p:

"You are the best in this no cap."

@ray_by_rachi:

"You nailed it, no cap."

@ejis_couture:

"So fine."

