Popular Nigerian stylist, Swanky Jerry, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

Swanky, who styled American star Porsha Williams and her husband, attended their wedding in a black ensemble

Several internet users who saw photos of his look have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about it

It was a busy and packed weekend for Swanky Jerry, yet he made sure to pull off a statement look that has left tongues wagging online.

The popular Nigerian stylist was behind both RHOA alum Porsha Williams' traditional and white wedding looks.

Photos of Swanky Jerry in different outfits. Credit: @swankyjerry

Source: Instagram

The dress colour code for her white wedding was black, and Swanky made sure to come with all the drama.

The fashionista shared photos of his look, which has got a lot of people scratching their heads.

In the Instagram photos, Swanky appears to be wearing a two-piece pleated ensemble with bulky hands, a cinched waist and a pair of pants that puff out around the hips and curves all the way to fitted ankles.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react to Swanky Jerry's look

Many fashion fans who saw the look reacted with mixed feelings, with some likening him to a 'thanksgiving turkey' and others, a centaur.

Check out some comments below:

lawi_t:

"When your thanksgiving turkey shows up in black "

attih_soul:

"Wetin be dis???"

mel_stacks:

"What superhero is he supposed to be.. Black turkey or black peacock?"

uwamose87:

"Kanye west dey learn "

_pea023:

"Giving Baphomet vibes."

bosede_obite11:

"Nah bro this is not it "

hokagesholz:

"Fowl feathers with a touch of tailored to purpose."

alegbeirene:

"Reminds me of the Rabbit in Alice in Wonderland."

dulcelily001:

"Centaur vibes"

sommy__4life:

"Kung Fu Dragon."

ronnie_kendra:

"Giving baby Centaur."

Source: Legit.ng